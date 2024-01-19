News you can trust since 1852
Shooting in South Elmsall: Two men arrested after shot fired and woman injured

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was discharged at a house in South Elmsall, injuring a woman.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:12 GMT
Detectives have made arrests and are appealing for witnesses regarding the incident at a house on Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, at about 8.49pm last night, Thursday January 18.

The suspects approached the property in a car and discharged a firearm at a window.

A woman inside suffered a minor arm injury.

Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, where the shooting took place (Photo by Google)Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, where the shooting took place (Photo by Google)
Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, where the shooting took place (Photo by Google)
Specialist officers attended and have been conducting extensive enquires overnight.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, were later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Firearms offences are treated extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and we fully recognise the concern they cause in communities.

“Police have been conducting a wide range of enquiries and we have now arrested two men in connection with what took place.”

He added: “We are appealing for witnesses, and I would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious behaviour outside the property on Langthwaite Lane, just before or after the shooting. It is believed suspects left the area in a car.

“Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13240033242

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”