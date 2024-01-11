Shoplifter jailed for robbery after pulling out corkscrew knife during theft of £40 headphones from B&M

A relapsed drug addict who pulled a knife on a worker when he tried to shoplift £40 headphones from B&M Bargains has been jailed for almost four years.

Desperate Matthew Davies, 42, could have faced the lesser charge of theft from a shop, but it became a robbery when he pulled out the knife – a corkscrew fitted with a small blade – on a staff member who tried to stop him leaving.

He was handed a 45-month jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court today. Prosecutor Robert Galley said staff at the B&M store on Wakefield Road in Featherstone became suspicious of Davies when he entered the shop on the afternoon of November 9 last year.

He appeared to put the headphones in his coat and made his way to the exit. A male member of staff stepped in front of him to prevent him leaving, but Davies pulled out the small knife and said: “Let me go or I will poke you. I’m serious.”

Davies was jailed for robbery after he pulled out a knife when trying to shoplift £40 headphones. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

He then left but was identified from CCTV and arrested. He gave no comments during his police interview, but later admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Davies, of Fearnley Street, Featherstone, has 57 previous convictions from 138 offences. This includes multiple shoplifting offences, burglary and two convictions for possessing a bladed article – meaning he would be subject to a mandatory six-month jail sentence on his latest knife offence. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Natalie Banks said drug problems had blighted Davies’ life. He had been on a methadone prescription to combat his heroin addiction but had missed an appointment and could not get further methadone for two weeks. He then began taking drugs again and needed to steal to feed his habit.

She said: “His record his poor and there’s no getting away from that. He is highly motivated to get back on to the track he was on. He is back on his prescription and would welcome any support.”

Judge Anesh Pema said that despite it being a small blade on a corkscrew, he said it was “without doubt a knife”.