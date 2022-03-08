Shoplifter ordered to stay out of Wilko or face jail

James Brindley has been ordered to stay out of Wilko on Pontefract's Salter Row following his latest stealing spree from the homeware shop.

The 41-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court recently where he admitted three counts of theft, including stealing detergents worth £20, then taking £48 worth of detergent on another date, and then a final incident in which he stole detergent and frying pans worth £98.

He also admitted assaulting a woman.

James Brindley.

Brindley, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, was given a community order and told to pay £196 compensation, but was also given the criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “The council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, have obtained a three-year order in relation to James Brindley.

“He has committed numerous shop-lifting offences in the Pontefract area and on one occasion he threatened a staff member.

“We must protect our local businesses, their staff and our residents from this type of behaviour, and we hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this will not be tolerated in our district.”

Under the terms of the order, he must not enter the Wilko store or its car parks.

He must also leave any shop in the district if ordered to by staff.