Shotgun owner in Wakefield caught with illegal stun gun

David Tweedale was found to have the taser, along with 50 rounds of rifle ammunition for which had no licence when police visited his home on Flanshaw Crescent, Leeds Crown Court was told today.

The 54-year-old admitted possession of both.

Prosecutor Anthony Moore said police had gone to his home in December 2018 in connection an unrelated investigation and during a search they came across the items.

Flanshaw Crescent in Wakefield.

The court was told that Tweedale had two shotguns, for which he had a licence, along with the low-voltage stun gun that appeared to be in working order, and the .22 bullets.

Mitigating, Nicholas Worsley said that Tweedale liked to go target shooting, but was not aware he required a separate licence for the ammo, and that he did not know the stun gun was illegal.

He said: "He did not have a .22 weapon but found those bullets and put them in a safe place. He locked them away and thought no more of it.

"There's no suggestion that he would provide them to anyone else."

He said Tweedale had been working in the motor trade but lost his job when the pandemic struck and was no hoping to set up a business spray-painting classic cars.

The court was told Tweedale had previous convictions, but the only related offence was for possessing an offensive weapon in 1993.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC described Tweedale's latest offences as "reckless", given his knowledge about firearms.

He said: "It's an unusual case because you are the holder of a shotgun licence, you are authorised and trusted to retain several shotguns.

"You should have known about that (the licencing), and you had the ability to find that out.

"The taser was apparently given to you by someone else, you say you did not know it was prohibited.

"A cursory analysis of the regulations would have indicated it was."