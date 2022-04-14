Sick Wakefield teen dealer jailed for imprisoning and sexually abusing addict with vacuum cleaner

Mohammed Iqbal spent almost a month bullying, attacking and humiliating the man in his own Wakefield flat after he fell into debt with him.

Iqbal, who is just 19, was handed a 12-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court for the vile treatment of the man between April and May of last year.

He had denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial in February.

Vile....Iqbal Mohammed was jailed today.

Appearing for his sentencing today via video link from HMP Doncaster the court heard that Iqbal took advantage of the man, who was diagnosed with severe mental problems, after selling him drugs.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, racked up debts which he could not afford to pay back, and the judge, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker, said: "What followed was a persistent course of conduct by you whereby you manipulated and severely bullied him."

Iqbal, of St Catherine Street, Wakefield, made the man drive him around so Iqbal could make cash collections.

The court was told that Iqbal would assault the man if he did not meet his required standards.

The teenager kept hold of the man's bank card and spent his money as his own, limiting the victim with how much money he had to spend.

He also fitted a padlock to an internal door of his home, and kept him out of rooms.

Recorder Hill-Baker said: "You assaulted him repeatedly with a number of weapons, causing him multiple bruising and burnt him with a lit cigarette.

"You further humiliated him by sexually abusing him.

"He lived in fear of the assaults."

The court heard that Iqbal forced the man to masturbate on two occasions, ordering him to use a vacuum cleaner.

He then tried to penetrate the man with vacuum pipe, before forcing him to lick the end of the pipe.

He also threatened to give crack cocaine to the man's son if he reported the abuse to the police.

The victim first spoke of the sickening attacks after his mental health worker raised question about his injuries, but was so terrified he gave a false story.

It was only after he was moved from his flat did he finally break his silence.

A victim impact statement said the man was still suffering from nightmares, is scared to go out and is terrified of seeing Iqbal gain.

Iqbal was found guilty of sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, holding a person in slavery or servitude, two counts of actual bodily harm and attempted assault by penetration.

Defending, Paul Addison, said: There's nothing I can add to be frank about this. He continues to deny the allegations therefore my hands are tied to what I can say."

He added that Iqbal's young age and lack of previous convictions were the only real mitigating factors.

Recorder Hill-Baker told Iqbal: "It was clear he was a vulnerable and frightened man very much in fear of you who abused him in his own home.

"It was not a single offence, it was a course of conduct, and I have come to the conclusion you are a dangerous offender."

He handed him a the 12-year sentence, made up of 10 years' custody, with an extended licence period of two years.

He made a restraining order of indeterminate length to keep him away from the victim, and put him on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Kristy Wright, of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said: “This was a harrowing time for the victim who was exploited and living in fear for over a month through no fault of his own.

“Iqbal took advantage of someone who was vulnerable and deprived him of his basic rights.

"When officers found the victim, he had been beaten black and blue, and he was too afraid to speak to us through fear of repercussions.

"I’d like to applaud him on his bravery for speaking out and sharing his experience, which has led to this great result today.

“No-one deserves to live in such conditions. We worked hard with partner agencies to safeguard this victim and are ready to help anyone who is a victim of this type of crime.