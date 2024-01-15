Smuggled cigarettes and illegal vapes worth £2,000 found at Kirkgate shop

Around £2,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes and illegal vapes were seized from a shop in Wakefield city centre.

Details of the find are revealed in documents calling for councillors to consider revoking the premises licence at Kubus International Food Store.

Police and Trading Standards officers made the discovery when they targeted the premises, on Kirkgate.

Authorities say the store licence owner also breached conditions by allowing the sale of single can of cider to a customer.

Wakefield Council has scheduled a premises licence review hearing for February 2 at the request of West Yorkshire Police.

Four residents have written in support of store licence holder Kardo Abu Baker.

They accuse the local authority of targeting ‘the small one-man band’ while failing to take similar action against retail giants including Sainsbury’s.

Officers discovered illegal tobacco products and vapes above the legal limit for nicotine during a “night of action” on December 4.

A statement by a police licensing officer says: “The sale of illegal/foreign label cigarettes is classed as serious organised crime with tax evasion.

“Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives, including the crime and disorder objective.

“The chief constable believes that…revocation of the licence must be considered in these circumstances based on the evidence uncovered.

Paul Dean, a council licensing enforcement officer, also supports the review

He said: “The premises licence holder has also been subject to the warning process for a licence breach on the day, where a member of the public was allowed to purchase a single can of cider without challenge.”

Mr Dean said sales of cans of alcohol are restricted to a minimum of four.

He added: “The named premises licence holder, Mr Kardo Abu Baker, is responsible, not only for the requirement to operate fully under the Licensing Act, but also must take full responsibility for the items found and sold in his shop, which he has clear control over.

“The illegal activities demonstrate that Mr Baker has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives.

“Most notably, the illegal sale/store of tobacco being made available to the public.”

Public health officer Chris Wathen also called for a hearing, saying: “In my view there is no question that illegal cigarettes and tobacco were being stored in an area of the building he had clear control of for the sale to the public.”

A resident supporting the store said had recently seen “two rough sorts” who were “three sheets to the wind” drinking cheap alcohol as they left the Sainsbury’s store at Trinity Walk.

He said: “Do we propose to single out Sainsbury’s for an anti-social check-up because two beerheads happen to be a bit leery up there?

“Instead, the council goes for the small one-man ban in Kirkgate.

“Kubus is a brilliant little shop and sells a great variety of unusual foods that are difficult to find in ordinary stores.

“Their beers are really a brilliant global selection.

“Why should all customers lose out and a shopkeeper be removed of a licence for the sake of a few rough types that can’t hold their drink?”

Another supporter also praised the range of the products sold at the shop, saying: “It’s about the only retailer in existence I can find who sells Perla Miadowa Honey Beer.

“If the licence is withdrawn I have not a clue where else I can get it from.