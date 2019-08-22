Sneak-thief caught on camera during Ossett burglary

Police are issuing images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with a sneak burglary in Ossett.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who recognises or has information about the man following the break-in at a house on Broadgate on Wednesday. July 24.

The man was spotted running from the property in Ossett.

It took place between 3.40pm and 4pm after a suspect sneaked into a property while the elderly householder was outside gardening.

On returning inside, she found the male in her property. He then fled headed towards the golf course on Queens Drive.

Detective Inspector Gaynor Hancock of Wakefield District CID, said: “The victim in this case was understandably very upset by the offence and shocked to find a sneak thief in her home. We have been pursuing enquiries in the local area, but need to speak to this male in connection with the incident

“Anyone who has information about the offence or who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190377184.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.