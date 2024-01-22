Firefighters were called after a fire broke out at a South Elmsall supermarket.

Crews from South Kirkby and Pontefract were deployed to ASDA on Barnsley Road, in Moorthorpe, at 5.01pm yesterday after the smoke alarms in the supermarket went off.

West Yorkshire Fire Service have revealed that recycling pallets were on fire first and the flames then spread to the bakery in the single storey store.

Fire services used breathing apparatus and one hose reel used to extinguish the fire, with two positive pressure ventilations fans also used due to the heavy smoke.

The fire led to the closure of surrounding roads but all roads have since reopened.