South Elmsall shop to have licence reviewed after police seized illegal vapes and thousands of counterfeit cigarettes

The Off Licence, on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, faces having its licence revoked following a police investigation on February 12 this year.

Officers found 3,880 illegal cigarettes and 450g of rolling tobacco concealed under the counter and in a rear storeroom.

Tobacco products seized from the store included:

23 x 20 packs of Richmond Blue King-size

10 x 20 packs of Benson & Hedges.

9 x 20 packs of L&M Blues.

9 x 20 packs of LM Slims

30 x 20 packs of Lambert and Butler

18 x 20 packs of Queen Menthol slims

9 x 50g pounches of Turners tobacco.

The premises also had vapes available for sale which were above the legal limit for nicotine.

A report states that police carried out a further visit to the off-licence on February 21 which also “highlighted numerous breaches”.

Further details of the police visits are to be heard at a Wakefield Council licensing sub-committee meeting on April 19.

A West Yorkshire Police officer’s report states: “The sale of illegal/foreign label cigarettes is classed as serious organised crime with tax evasion.

“Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives, including the crime and disorder objective.

“The chief constable believes that revocation of the licence must be considered in these circumstances based on the evidence uncovered.”

Officers from Wakefield Council’s licensing enforcement and public health departments have also called for the store’s licence to be reviewed.

A letter by licensing enforcement officer Paul Dean says: “The named premises holder, Mr Farhad Ali Mahmood, is responsible, not only for the requirement to operate lawfully under the licensing act, but also must take full responsibility for the items found and sold in his shop, which he has clear control of.

“The illegal activities demonstrate that Mr Mahmood has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives, especially his considerable disregard to promote the prevention of crime and disorder objective.