Speeding Normanton driver who killed cyclist while over drink and drugs limit jailed

Paul Watson, 39, of Church Lane, Normanton was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) to seven and a half years imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 10 years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the drink drive limit and driving whilst over the specified drug limit.

Terrance Keye, 53, was killed on Friday, February 10, whilst cycling home from work on Wakefield Road, Normanton.

He was struck by Watson’s Ford Transit Connect van at an estimated speed of 55mph.

Watson was twice the legal limit of cocaine and one and a half times over the drink drive limit, with CCTV from before the collision showing him driving on the wrong side of the road and at excessive speed.

Detective Constable Simon Marshall, from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said “Terrance was cycling home that evening, he was wearing reflective clothing and had lights on his bike.

"He did everything right.

"Watson, on the other hand, did everything wrong. He chose to drive whilst over the alcohol limit, he chose to drive whilst over the drug drive limit and he chose to drive dangerously. Terrance wasn’t able to make any choices."

In a Victim Personal Statement, Terrance’s mother said: “On the night of 10 February, two police officers came to my door to tell me that my only son, Terry had been killed.

"That night my life stopped. I will never hear his key in my door again and saying ‘Mother, it’s only me’. No one will ever know the devastation and grief I am feeling every minute, every hour of every day and night.”

Sergeant Mick Kilburn, also from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, added: “Watson is the first person in West Yorkshire to be dealt with under the new sentencing guidelines that came into effect in June 2022. He was previously of good character having never been arrested before. We welcome the lengthy sentence and hope that this sends a message out that dangerous, and drink or drug driving will be dealt with seriously.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the officers who worked tirelessly in the days following this collision, making sure that Watson was no longer a danger to the public. Their hard work and dedication has resulted in a selfish and dangerous driver being imprisoned for a significant period of time.

