A Mini was involved in a police chase before being dumped in Knottingley.

Police say the white vehicle was left on Springfield Avenue in Knottingley on Friday evening and had false number plates attached.

It had been stolen during a burglary in Leeds overnight on June 16 and 17.

The suspects left a number of items in the vehicle which will be forensically examined.

If anyone has any information to assist the Police please ring 101 and quote crime reference number 13190305276.