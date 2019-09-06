Stolen trailer filled with thousands of jars of MARMITE seized by police

Police made an unusual discovery this morning after seizing a trailer - filled with thousands of jars of MARMITE.

Thousands of jars of the spread - which often divides the nation - was found in the trailer by West Yorkshire Police in Normanton.

Police Dog Anna assisted police in locating the discovery.

West Yorkshire Police dogs Twitter account tweeted: "PD Anna involved in locating a stolen trailer this morning. To everyone's surprise it was found with its load complete and intact through we suspect the thieves were hoping for more than 1000's of jars of @marmite."

"Clearly they #hateit"

@GSDvine said on Twitter: "They were clearly lovers not haters of the stuff!"