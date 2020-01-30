Stolen vehicle abandoned on M1 led to miles of traffic

A stolen vehicle taken this morning was abandoned on the M1 and led to miles of traffic, police have said.

Police were called at around 8.40am to reports of a theft of a motor vehicle from the Chapelthorpe area .

The vehicle was recovered by officers on the M1 at Junction 40. The motorway was closed for a short time for the vehicle to be recovered.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Highways England had initially put a social media that a swan was loose on the motorway and was causing traffic problems.

This post was removed a short time later.

The police helicopter was also spotted in the area.

The roads have since re-opened and the traffic cleared.