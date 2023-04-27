Store owner loses licence for selling illegal cigarettes despite promise to ‘sack’ her husband

Police officers recovered 300 illegal cigarettes from Ratnams during an investigation on March 3 this year.

A licensing hearing was told how police carried out the operation after receiving intelligence about illegal activity at the store on Hambleton Street, Eastmoor.

Test purchase officers went into the shop and were sold two 20-packs of counterfeit cigarettes.

The packs were sold for £5 each and the money was then placed in the till by the shop assistant.

The meeting was told that the average UK price for 20 cigarettes is around £12.50.

Police officers went to the shop later that day and recovered further packs of illegal cigarettes.

Vapes were also on sale which contained levels of nicotine much higher than the legal limit.

PC Chris Schofield said: “This is not the first time the store has come to the attention of the authorities.”

The meeting heard how the licence holder, Aruliny Pamathas, was given a written warning in 2018 as police and council officers tried to tackle street drinking.

The store was also made the subject of a three-month action plan in 2015 for failing to comply with licensing regulations.

Licensing enforcement officer Paul Dean told the hearing: “Mrs Pamathas is responsible for the alcohol sold in the store.

“It is clear in my view that there is no question that she and her husband have failed to promote the licensing objectives indicated by West Yorkshire Police.”

>Mr Dean said there was evidence that Mrs Pamathas had become involved in criminal activity.

He added: “This series of events brings in to question whether Mrs Pamathas is fit to hold a licence in Wakefield, especially so close to the city centre where there are ongoing issues.”

Solicitor Akef Akbar, representing Mrs Pamathas, said she was not at the store when the test purchase officers and police officers attended.

>Mr Akbar said his client had taken one of her children to hospital on the day.

He said: “My instructions are that she was unaware that illegal cigarettes were being sold at her store.

“She says that she certainly hasn’t received any income from illegal cigarettes. She has not seen any illegal cigarettes whatsoever.”

Mr Akbar said Mrs Pamathas accepted full responsibility for the vapes, adding: “As a licence holder she should know the rules and regulations about vapes.”

The solicitor asked the licensing sub-committee to consider suspending the licence to allow his client time to “get her house in order.”

The meeting was told Mrs Pamathas’ husband and two other members of staff also worked at the store.

Mr Akbar said: “She will remove her husband from the business and work more, while her husband does the child care.”

Sub-committee member, councillor Nick Farmer, asked: “Are you saying she is prepared to sack her husband?”

Mr Akbar replied: “Yes.”

The meeting was told Mrs Pamathas’ husband is the licence holder for a shop in South Elmsall.

The sub-committee decided that Mrs Pamathas’ licence should being revoked.

Licensing officer Phil Jacques said: “The committee considered all the options available.

“Despite the explanations that have been submitted, the fact that the money goes through the till, they find it difficult to accept that the licence holder would not have been aware of the illegal sales.