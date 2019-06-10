Street boozing warning in Wakefield after fine is handed out

Street drinking is prohibited.
Street boozers in Wakefield are being reminded they will face punishment if they refuse to ditch their drink after one was handed a £100 fine.

Officers issued the fixed penalty notice after one drinker refused to hand over his drink when stopped in the city centre.

Most of the centre is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), meaning anyone caught with an open vessel will face sanctions.

Despite this, some die-hard drinkers still congregate with cans of booze.

A police spokesman said: "The PSPO states that no alcohol should be consumed within the boundaries of this area, it's simple."