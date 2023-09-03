Strip-searched dealer had £700 worth of Class A drugs stuck to his scrotum

Police made the eye-watering discovery after arresting addicts Thomas Saville and his accomplice Daniel Chapman when they were seen dealing in Wakefield.

Officers noticed a man loitering around the Brunswick Street area, close to the junction with Berners Street, on March 18, 2021 and suspected he was waiting to buy drugs.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Adam Walker said a green Honda Civic then turned up to greet the man.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Adam Walker said a green Honda Civic then turned up to greet the man.

Chapman (left) and Saville were both jailed for dealing in heroin and crack cocaine. (pic by WYP)

Police boxed the car in, and driver Chapman tried to get out and run but was quickly detained. Saville, sat in the passenger seat, refused to get out of the car so officers dragged him out after smashing the window.

Around £315 in cash was found on them, and a wrap of crack cocaine found on the car seat. Several mobile phones were found in the car and one was constantly ringing throughout the arrest.

Although there was no further evidence found on the phones, the judge later said the persistent ringing was perhaps indicative of the “brisk trade” they had been having that day.

Mr Walker said Saville was given the thorough search at the station and they found the 72 wraps of Class A drugs, worth around £720 in total, stuck on his inner thigh and scrotum.

Both defendants gave no-comment answers during their police interview. Saville admitted two offences of dealing in Class A drugs and acquiring or possessing criminal property. Chapman initially denied the three offences but switched his pleas to guilty at a later hearing.

Saville, age 29, of York Crescent, Bingley, has more than 40 previous convictions including five drug-possession offences, burglaries, handling stolen goods and theft, for which he is currently serving a prison sentence.

Mitigating, Graham O’Sullivan said Saville had been a drug addict for five years and had amassed a £1,200 debt with dealer, so was put to work selling drugs. Saville claimed he had only been selling for two days when he was arrested.

Chapman, age 40, of Cross Lane, Farnley, has 15 previous convictions including theft, ABH an possession of Class A drugs.

Mitigating, Kara Frith said: “He was motivated by his dependence on drugs. He was very much at the bottom of the chain.

"His life fell apart because of drugs but this has been a turning point for him. He is now clear of drugs.”

She said that during a previous court hearing he was granted bail but made the unusual request to be remanded into custody so he could begin his inevitable jail sentence, which was granted.

She added: “He wants his life back and wants to be back in employment. He had a commitment to change.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer, jailed Saville for 33 months, and Chapman for 34 months, because he admitted his guilt a later date than his co-accused.