Sick Damon Suthers was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court after forcing the man, who is in his 20s and has severe learning issues, into sexual activity.

Suthers have previously deliberately played pornography in the common room of the Wakefield home to the man, and purposely exposed his genitals.

The court was told that in July 2019, Suthers went into the man’s bedroom where he kissed him, then laid on his bed with him and removed his trousers and underwear before performing a sex act on him.

Damon Suthers has been jailed.

The victim disclosed the abuse to his family and the police were contacted. Specialist officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit began an investigation and Suthers was arrested.

Suthers denied the incident telling officers the resident had made the story up. He was found guilty of three counts of being carrying out a sexual act on person in his care. DNA evidence from the scene helped convict him during his trial in November.

The judge, Recorder Peter Makepeace KC said during this morning’s sentencing hearing: “The evidence of that was overwhelming during the trial. DNA completely support him (the victim) in that regard. There can’t be the slightest doubt that the incident took place.”

Suthers, of Oakley Street in Thorpe, Wakefield, has no previous convictions to his name.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said that Suthers had obviously lost his job and would be barred from working with vulnerable people indefinitely. He said his mental health problems had spiralled since then, culminating in two attempts to take his own life. There was also a “body of evidence” of support from people who know him and support him.

He pointed out that it had been three years since the incident, and that it took two years for the case to come to trial after his arrest. Mr Semple said there was also a “realistic possibility” that he could be rehabilitated in the community.

Jailing him for 18 months, Recorder Makepeace added: “I can’t suspend the sentence. You do not have the slightest remorse or appreciation for what you have done, or the slightest acceptance of the offending.

"It was a serious sexual act that occurred in his bedroom. He was entitled to feel safe. He should have been safe. You lost your job, which was obviously inevitable.”

Detective Inspector Vikki Daniel-Thomas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Suthers abused his position of trust to exploit this vulnerable victim who he was supposed to be caring for.

“His actions have had a lasting traumatic impact on the victim, and we hope it will help him and his family to know that Suthers has now been held to account and sent to prison.

“Offences such at this are always treated seriously and fully investigated by specialist safeguarding officers, who will do everything they can to support victims throughout the investigation and the court process.