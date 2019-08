A suspected thief who led police on a motorbike chase through Castleford has finally been charged, officers confirmed.

The off-road police team pursued the green Kawasaki through woodlands near the town back in May after they spotted while on patrol.

The powerful bike had been reported as stolen just moments before the police spotted it.

The suspect on the bike had run off but wad identified by PCSOs. Now charged with theft, he is due in court.