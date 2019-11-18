Suspects 'flee the scene' after collision in Eastmoor

Two suspects fled the scene after crashing into a stationary vehicle in Eastmoor.

Two PCSOs and a number of officers attended the scene on Greenhill Road yesterday (Sunday, November 17).

Two suspects fled the scene of the collision in Eastmoor. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

A vehicle had collided with a stationary car on the road, before the driver and passenger fled the scene. Nobody was injured in the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver and passenger.

In a Facebook post, police said: "Whilst PCSOs Chris and Ash were carrying out house to house enquiries in Eastmoor, they were able to assist their Roads policing Colleagues nearby. A vehicle had collided with a stationary car and the two suspects had fled on foot.

"Both PCSOS assisted their Colleagues and enquiries are now on-going to establish who the driver and passenger were.

Two suspects fled the scene of the collision in Eastmoor. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

"Fortunately no one was injured in the collision, but an innocent party whose car was damaged whilst parked up, now has the headache and inconvenience of sorting out their insurance claim."

West Yorkshire Police Wakefield City and North West shared photos of the incident on their Facebook yesterday afternoon.