The driver injured two men in a bar in Pontefract, where the victims were enjoying an evening out with their wives, Councillor Maureen Cummings said.

Coun Cummings, who is Wakefield Council's Cabinet member for communities, said the man had been cautioned by police after the incident.

She said he would now be barred from the trade for 10 years.

In the report, which was due to go before a full council meeting on Wednesday, Coun Cummings said: "A private hire driver had his license revoked after it was discovered he had beaten two men in a Pontefract pub causing ABH injuries.

"He was arrested and cautioned by West Yorkshire Police.

"The off-duty driver carried out what appeared to be an unprovoked and sustained attack on two men who had been enjoying an evening with their wives.

"The driver failed the suitability policy and will now be barred from taxi and private hire licensing for 10 years."

Coun Cummings also reported that in a separate incident, another cabbie lost his licence after he caused a "road rage incident in Normanton".

She wrote: "It was discovered he had carried out an act of dangerous driving together with abusing a local female driver.

"Enquires quickly revealed he had seven previous warnings from the licensing department including a final written warning issued by the licensing committee.

"He had been deemed no longer fit and proper to hold a licence."