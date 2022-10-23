Teen pub thug glassed woman in the face during 'moment of madness', Leeds Crown Court told

Harrison Gibson was caught on CCTV throwing the pint into the face of the woman after she became embroiled in a dispute with Gibson’s girlfriend in the Red Lion pub in Pontefract.

The footage of the sickening attack from the night of September 24 last year was shown to Leeds Crown Court after 19-year-old Gibson pleaded guilty to causing Section 18 grievous bodily harm, with intent.

The victim was seen remonstrating with Gibson’s girlfriend who threw a drink over her, who throws a drink in return.

The Red Lion on Pontefract.

Gibson is then seen picking up a pint glass and smashes it into her face. He is then seen quickly leaving the Market Place pub. The victim required 10 stitches to her cheek.

In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Brian Russell, the victim said that the incident had “ruined her life” and that she has been left with mental scars as well as a life-long scar on her face.

Mitigating for Gibson, Michael Masson said that his client had shown “sincere remorse”.

He added: “He knows he has pleaded guilty to a very serious offence. This sort of offence is ordinarily an automatic pass to immediate custody.

“The complainant came over, and in a moment of madness he lost his temper, picked up a glass and smashed it in her face.

“He was only 18 at the time. If it had been few years on he might have taken a breath and not reacted the way he did."

Gibson, of Newington Street, Hull, has no previous convictions. Mr Masson added: “He is not your typical Section 18 defendant.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam KC, jailed him for two years and three months and said: “I can’t ignore your actions that night.

"She was left with big visible scar on her face and is very conscious of it.

"You were only 18 at the time, and you were of a positive good character and remorseful.