Teenager drove stolen VW Golf at double the speed limit in Wakefield after tyres were burst by police stinger

Kyle Mountain was behind the wheel of the powerful turbo diesel car that was doing double the 30mph speed limit, despite having its tyres burst by the razor-sharp device.

The car had been taken from outside a property in Ossett on the night of June 28, 2021, and was spotted by officers heading along Brandy Carr Road near Wrenthorpe at 2.20am the next morning. They chased it along Batley Road before deploying the stinger, prosecutor Tonicha Allen told Leeds Crown Court.

But the deflated tyres did not stop the car as it travelled along Alverthorpe Road, crossing roundabouts at speed as he approached Westgate End, before turning onto Lawfield Lane.

Police used the stinger to burst his tyres, but it failed to deter Mountain.

Mountain was seen swerving the Golf to prevent police cars overtaking. He then turned onto Denby Dale Road where officers were able to bring the pursuit to a “tactical stop”.

The four occupants got out and ran, including Mountain, but he was quickly detained and identified as the driver.

Mountain, who is now 18, admitted dangerous driving. A probation report into his behaviour suggested he took responsibility and confessed that he had been “hanging around with the wrong crowd” at the time.

His partner has since fallen pregnant with their child and he has secured work as a warehouse operator for a bathroom company.

No further mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock him up, partly because of the length of time it has taken to reach court, and his age.

He told Mountain: “I think it’s been far too long for this case to come to court. If you were an adult at the time of the offence, then you would be looking at 12 months, if not more, and that would be immediate.

"It was really bad driving, but you were a youngster and easily led, and I’m really impressed that you are working hard.”

