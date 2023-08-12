News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Teenager seriously injured in early hours assault at McDonald's in Pontefract

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured in an attack in Pontefract in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about a serious assault at the McDonald’s restaurant on Park Road, Pontefract.

Police were called at 5.08am to a report a male had been assaulted and received serious injuries following a disturbance involving people in the restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to hospital where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morningPolice are appealing for witnesses following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning
Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning
Most Popular

Suspects fled the scene heading towards Pontefract Racecourse.

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID.

Information can be given via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/10livechat referencing crime number 13230448296.

It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.