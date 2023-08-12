Teenager seriously injured in early hours assault at McDonald's in Pontefract

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about a serious assault at the McDonald’s restaurant on Park Road, Pontefract.

Police were called at 5.08am to a report a male had been assaulted and received serious injuries following a disturbance involving people in the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to hospital where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning

Suspects fled the scene heading towards Pontefract Racecourse.

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID.

Information can be given via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/10livechat referencing crime number 13230448296.