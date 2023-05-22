News you can trust since 1852
Teenager stabbed in Wakefield

A man has been arrested after a teeanger was stabbed in Wakefield.

By James Carney
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:10 BST

At 3.32pm on Saturday May 20 police received a concern for safety call from the ambulance service about a male with a chest wound in St Johns Court, Wakefield.

Officers attended and found the male, 18, had also suffered hand injuries.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Following enquiries a 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Wakefield District CID are investigating this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have information that will assist enquiries.

The team can be contacted on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230280035.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.