Teenagers arrested after Normanton assault
Two 16-year-olds have been arrested following the assault of a man in Normanton.
Wakefield CID is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 5.10pm and 5.20pm in the car park of the B&M store on West Street on Sunday, April 9.
It occurred after a group of teenage males approached the male victim and assaulted him.
He suffered facial injuries and required a short period of hospital treatment before being discharged.
Following enquires two 16-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of assault.
Anyone who saw or has information about what took place is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230196895.
Information can also begiven online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.