Teenagers arrested after Normanton assault

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested following the assault of a man in Normanton.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield CID is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 5.10pm and 5.20pm in the car park of the B&M store on West Street on Sunday, April 9.

It occurred after a group of teenage males approached the male victim and assaulted him.

He suffered facial injuries and required a short period of hospital treatment before being discharged.

The incident took place in the car park of the B&M store on West Street on Sunday, April 9.The incident took place in the car park of the B&M store on West Street on Sunday, April 9.
Following enquires two 16-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who saw or has information about what took place is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230196895.

Information can also begiven online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.