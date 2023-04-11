Wakefield CID is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 5.10pm and 5.20pm in the car park of the B&M store on West Street on Sunday, April 9.

It occurred after a group of teenage males approached the male victim and assaulted him.

He suffered facial injuries and required a short period of hospital treatment before being discharged.

Following enquires two 16-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who saw or has information about what took place is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230196895.

