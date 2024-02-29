Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to reports of a brawl outside a bar on Westgate, shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday, October 28, which spilled out into the road.

CCTV showed a large group of people involved in the fight, which took place after the Leeds United and Huddersfield Town game.

All those involved had been at the game at Elland Road before travelling to Wakefield by train.

An investigation led by officers from Wakefield District but supported by colleagues from Kirklees, Leeds and Operational Support, resulted in a number of suspects being identified, arrested and interviewed.

An arrest operation this week saw 10 people arrested and bailed with strict conditions.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jessica Arblaster, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This disorder has been witnessed by ordinary members of the public who have feared for their safety, as can be demonstrated in the calls to police and witnesses on CCTV who are physically trying to get away from those fighting.

“The focus of this investigation was to identify those who had been involved in this incident, either threatening towards others, or whom had been violent.