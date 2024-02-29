News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Ten people arrested following large brawl outside a bar in Wakefield city centre after Leeds United match

Ten people have been arrested after a fight broke out in Wakefield city centre in October last year.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 13:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of a brawl outside a bar on Westgate, shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday, October 28, which spilled out into the road.

CCTV showed a large group of people involved in the fight, which took place after the Leeds United and Huddersfield Town game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All those involved had been at the game at Elland Road before travelling to Wakefield by train.

Most Popular
West Yorkshire Police received a number of reports of a fight outside a bar on Westgate which was spilling out into the road.West Yorkshire Police received a number of reports of a fight outside a bar on Westgate which was spilling out into the road.
West Yorkshire Police received a number of reports of a fight outside a bar on Westgate which was spilling out into the road.

An investigation led by officers from Wakefield District but supported by colleagues from Kirklees, Leeds and Operational Support, resulted in a number of suspects being identified, arrested and interviewed.

An arrest operation this week saw 10 people arrested and bailed with strict conditions.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jessica Arblaster, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This disorder has been witnessed by ordinary members of the public who have feared for their safety, as can be demonstrated in the calls to police and witnesses on CCTV who are physically trying to get away from those fighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The focus of this investigation was to identify those who had been involved in this incident, either threatening towards others, or whom had been violent.

“I hope the action taken so far reassures the public how seriously we treat incidents of this nature. Our investigation into this incident is very much still ongoing and we will be seeking charges for those found to be involved.”