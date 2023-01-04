The biggest murder and drug cases to be held at Leeds Crown Court in the coming months
The wheels of justice will continue to turn this year with several high-profile cases set to come before the courts in Leeds in the coming months.
Despite strike action from the Criminal Bar Association last year, hundreds of defendants were dealt with by the Crown and 2023 is certain to see more of the same.
Here are just some of the cases coming up:
Bradley Wall murder trial
The trial of two men who deny murdering 25-year-old Bradley Wall in the summer has been running since the end of November.
Aiden Ramsdale and Patrick Mason are both charged with brutally attacking him outside Ramsdale’s flat in Beeston, before strangling the victim and setting his body on fire.
With Ramsdale having already given evidence, Mason is expected to take to the stand this week.
Satpreet Gandhi
Husband Satpreet Gandhi is due to be sentenced this year over the murder of his wife. The body of 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi was discovered at a flat in Headingley in September.
Following his arrest, Gandhi pleaded guilty to the killing during a hearing in November.
He was due to be sentenced in December, but the case was adjourned until March when he will appear before Leeds Crown Court again.
Cocaine conspiracy
Seven defendants are due to be sentenced this month over a conspiracy to supply huge amounts of cocaine across the Leeds area.
A sentencing hearing at the crown court was due to be completed in October for all of the defendants who were part of a complicated drug supplying network.
The case followed a lengthy police operation. However, the case was adjourned and is expected to resume in the coming weeks.
Tony Steel murder trial
Two men are due to stand trial in February over the murder of a man in Ossett, Wakefield. Christopher Donaldson and Anthony Sladek are accused of stabbing 41-year-old Tony Steel to death on Parkfield View in September.
Both men are currently remanded in custody in HMP Leeds having pleaded not guilty to murder, wounding with intent against another man, and causing him actual bodily harm (ABH). A third person is also charged with ABH of the second man.