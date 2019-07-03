The latest magistrates' court reports

The latest cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Michael John Comer, 49, of Cow Lane, Havercroft, admitted having 118 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Matthew Hutchinson, 37, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, admitted having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Ashley James Lewis Wilson, 26, Brigshaw Drive, Allerton Bywater, admitted damaging a front door to a property and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work, a three-year restraining order and told to pay £94 compensation.

Lee Land, 31, of Royds Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female by beating and was given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work, an indeterminate restraining order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Paul Thomason, 36, of West Park, Pontefract, admitted trespassing onto a medical centre on Thornhill Street in Wakefield and stealing medication. He also admitted stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s and Asda. He was jailed for 22 weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Andrew Coates, 55, c/o Queens Avenue, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female by beating and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Sarah Victoria Gough, 39, of Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, admitted destroying a cabinet and 80 figures worth £750 belonging to DT Games Store in South Elmsall. She was fined £150 and told to pay £150 compensation.

Shaun Michael Whittingham, 31, Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female by beating and was jailed for four months and told to pay £115 in costs.

Jeremy Wootton, of Deans Court, Pontefract, was found guilty of failing to remove dog faeces at Pontefract Park and was fined £50 and told to pay £230 in costs.

Carl Edward Tinker, 28, of Union Street, Hemsworth, admitted breaching a community order after being convicted of three counts of thefts from shops. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Scott Lee Billings, 24, Grantley Street, Wakefield, changed his plea to guilty after assaulting a female by beating. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £315 in costs.

Jordan Martin Metcalfe, 24, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, admitted having 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120 for drink driving, £80 for the drugs possession and told to pay £115 in costs.