The Rooftop: Organised crime investigation launched after nightclub owner arrested on class A drugs charge

Police have launched a serious organised crime investigation after class A drugs were seized at a nightclub in Wakefield city centre.
By Tony Gardner
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The owner of The Rooftop, on Westgate, was found in possession of ketamine when officers executed a search warrant.

West Yorkshire Police searched the premises in the early hours of Sunday, March 3 after receiving intelligence that the venue was being used for drug supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forty people were in the club as a live performance event was taking place.

Most Popular
Police have launched a serious  organised crime investigation after class A drugs were seized at The Rooftop nightclub, in Wakefield city centre.Police have launched a serious  organised crime investigation after class A drugs were seized at The Rooftop nightclub, in Wakefield city centre.
Police have launched a serious  organised crime investigation after class A drugs were seized at The Rooftop nightclub, in Wakefield city centre.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council say the venue did not have a licence for the event which was widely advertised on social media.

Around a quarter of those present were stopped and searched after a police dog indicated they were in possession of drugs.

A report by PC Toby Warden, a police licensing officer, says: “Several of the persons indicated were staff members at the premises or persons closely connected to the owner/premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of the searches, several persons were found to be in possession of Class A controlled drugs.

“Following a search of the premises a number of discarded bags of cocaine were located on the floor which had clearly been discarded by customers of the premises when police entered.”

PC Warden said there are concerns that drugs were being “openly supplied and consumed” on the premises.

The owner was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was then found in possession of two bags of ketamine, a class B drug, when searched.

An investigation into the alleged drugs offence is ongoing.

A money laundering investigation is being carried out by officers who also suspect evidence of “activities of an organised crime group” under the Serious Crime Act.

A council licensing sub-committee temporarily revoked the nightclub’s premises licence at a meeting held in private on March 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further meeting to consider permanently revoking the licence will be held in public on March 28.

Calling for the removal of the licence, PC Warden said: “It is evident that drug supply is prevalent and open within The Rooftop and the owner/director is involved in serious and organised crime.

“The presence of organised criminals and the use of The Rooftop by organised and violent criminals has been a topic of discussion amongst other business owners in Wakefield.

“There is a strong belief that the clientèle that the business is attracting is seriously and adversely effecting other businesses as innocent members are effectively being ‘driven away’ by the threat posed by the activity.”