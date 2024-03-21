The Rooftop: Organised crime investigation launched after nightclub owner arrested on class A drugs charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of The Rooftop, on Westgate, was found in possession of ketamine when officers executed a search warrant.

West Yorkshire Police searched the premises in the early hours of Sunday, March 3 after receiving intelligence that the venue was being used for drug supply.

Forty people were in the club as a live performance event was taking place.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council say the venue did not have a licence for the event which was widely advertised on social media.

Around a quarter of those present were stopped and searched after a police dog indicated they were in possession of drugs.

A report by PC Toby Warden, a police licensing officer, says: “Several of the persons indicated were staff members at the premises or persons closely connected to the owner/premises.

“As a result of the searches, several persons were found to be in possession of Class A controlled drugs.

“Following a search of the premises a number of discarded bags of cocaine were located on the floor which had clearly been discarded by customers of the premises when police entered.”

PC Warden said there are concerns that drugs were being “openly supplied and consumed” on the premises.

The owner was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He was then found in possession of two bags of ketamine, a class B drug, when searched.

An investigation into the alleged drugs offence is ongoing.

A money laundering investigation is being carried out by officers who also suspect evidence of “activities of an organised crime group” under the Serious Crime Act.

A council licensing sub-committee temporarily revoked the nightclub’s premises licence at a meeting held in private on March 7.

A further meeting to consider permanently revoking the licence will be held in public on March 28.

Calling for the removal of the licence, PC Warden said: “It is evident that drug supply is prevalent and open within The Rooftop and the owner/director is involved in serious and organised crime.

“The presence of organised criminals and the use of The Rooftop by organised and violent criminals has been a topic of discussion amongst other business owners in Wakefield.