The issue was raised at a full council meeting in meeting in Wakefield during a question and answer session with Mayor Brabin.

During a speech before elected members, Mayor Brabin said there had been 3,000 fewer incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Wakefield in the 12 months up to August 2022.

Councillor Nick Farmer told West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin that action is urgently needed in Ossett due to anti-social behaviour incidents “going through the roof”.

She added: “We know that anti-social behaviour is a blight on people’s lives and it really affects people’s mental health.

Coun Farmer, Tory councillor for Ossett, said: “I’m surprised you say there has been a reduction because in my ward and the neighbouring ward of Horbury the anti-social behaviour has gone through the roof.

“The fear I have got now is that people are going to be vigilantes.”

Coun Farmer said residents have constantly been raising the issue in Police and Communities Together (PACT) meetings in Ossett.

Nick Farmer, Conservative councillor for Ossett.

He told the meeting how a resident in his ward had two bikes stolen from his home and the victim put an appeal on Facebook asking for information.

Coun Farmer said: “The thief got in touch and said ‘would you like to buy the bikes back’.

He added: “The police have done nothing.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.

“A lot of residents in my area have lost faith in the police.”

Coun Farmer asked Mayor Brabin: “What are you going to do about instilling that faith once again?

“The residents are sick of the anti-social behaviour. Thieves are getting away with it because it is the victims that are not put first.”

Mayor Brabin said it could be arranged for Alison Lowe, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, to hold a public meeting in Ossett to discuss the problem.

Mayor Brabin also urged residents in Ossett to continue to report crime.

She said: “People feel there is no point in reporting.

“But the problem is resources. Resources come to where there is harm and risk. Clustering data helps.

“Even if you think nothing is going to be done, please, please, please report it.”

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield District Neighbourhood Team, said: “West Yorkshire Police remains committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and the detrimental effects it has on communities.

“We are aware of recent anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports within Ossett and the local neighbourhood team have successfully identified those responsible.

“We are working alongside our partners to address these issues, taking positive action against perpetrators and using principles of early intervention to deter young people away from criminality.

“During recent months, we have used powers available to us to disperse groups and will continue to take robust, positive action.

“As a result, we have seen a reduction in the volume of ASB incidents, but our work continues and I seek the support from the community to report incidents, share information and intelligence that will enable us to prevent any further issues.

‘We always encourage anyone who is a victim of crime or who witnesses criminal offending and ASB to report it to the police.

