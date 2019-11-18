These are the 12 areas of Wakefield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

These are the areas of Wakefield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour, according to the latest figures.

The following information was collected from police.uk and refers to the month of September 2019. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.

In September 2019, there were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Arundel Close.

1. Arundel Close

In September 2019, there were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Church Road.

2. Church Road

In September 2019, there were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Cumbrian Way.

3. Cumbrian Way

In September 2019, there were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Denby Dale Road.

4. Denby Dale Road

