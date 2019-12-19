These are the 14 streets in Wakefield with the highest levels of violence and sexual assault
These are the Wakefield streets with the highest number of reports of violence and sexual assault.
The data, provided by the police.uk website, shows that a total of 471 incidents of violence and sexual assault were reported in the Wakefield City and North West area in November 2019. The following 14 streets had the highest number of reports. A further 350 incidents across West Yorkshire could not be mapped to a specific location to prevent identification of victims. Are you surprised by any of the streets on the list below?
1. Hatfeild View
In November 2019, there were 4 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Hatfeild View.