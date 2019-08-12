These are the 19 areas of Wakefield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour
Today your Express can reveal the areas of Wakefield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour, according to the latest figures.
These are the 19 areas of the Wakefield District with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019. The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.
1. Agbrigg
In June 2019, there were 10 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Agbrigg.