These are the 19 areas of Wakefield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

These are the 19 areas of the Wakefield District with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019. The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.

In June 2019, there were 10 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Agbrigg.

1. Agbrigg

In June 2019, there were 14 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Airedale.

2. Airedale

In June 2019, there were 32 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Castleford.

3. Castleford

In June 2019, there were 7 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Chapelthorpe.

4. Chapelthorpe

