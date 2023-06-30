News you can trust since 1852
These are the latest court convictions involving people from the Wakefield district

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and cover cases involving people from across the Wakefield district.
By James Carney
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Jason Mohammed Javidi Barrazandeh, aged 42, of Aysgarth Drive, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £80.

Beverley Jayne Banks, aged 47, of Wood Lane, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for assault by beating and resisting arrest. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lisa Bailey, aged 39, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order by sleeping on the sofa at the protected address. Fined £50.

Leeds Magistrates' CourtLeeds Magistrates' Court
Joanne Murphy, aged 38, of Buckingham Court, Belle Vue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend telephone appointments and failing to provide evidence of explanation of failures. Fined £40.

Julie Jenkinson, aged 51, of Hornbeam Avenue, Wakefied: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and home visit. Fined £40.

Joshua Redfearn, aged 24, of Trueman Way, Minsthorpe, South Elmsall: With intent to cause harassment alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and failed to surrender to custody. Eighteen-month conditional discharge and £100 compensation.

Richard Kenny, aged 38, of Westfield Crescent, Ryhill, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for drink driving was in force. Jailed for eight weeks.

Libor Caco, aged, 47, of St Catherine Street, Wakefield: Breached the peace. Bound over in the sum of £50.

Katarzyna Witklowska, aged 28, of Dove Drive, Castleford: Assault by beating, damaged a Skoda Octavia to the value of £600 and damaged a mobile phone. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 12-month restraining order, £114 victim surcharge, £620 costs and £650 compensation.

Lee Davison, aged 39, of St Clements Court, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £50.

Lucas Price, aged 41, of Doncaster Road, Heath Common, Wakefield: Drove a Nissan Navarro on High Barns while unfit to drive through drink. Eighteen-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 30-day activity requirement, and 36-month driving ban.