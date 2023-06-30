These are the latest court convictions involving people from the Wakefield district

Jason Mohammed Javidi Barrazandeh, aged 42, of Aysgarth Drive, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £80.

Beverley Jayne Banks, aged 47, of Wood Lane, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for assault by beating and resisting arrest. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Bailey, aged 39, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order by sleeping on the sofa at the protected address. Fined £50.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Joanne Murphy, aged 38, of Buckingham Court, Belle Vue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend telephone appointments and failing to provide evidence of explanation of failures. Fined £40.

Julie Jenkinson, aged 51, of Hornbeam Avenue, Wakefied: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and home visit. Fined £40.

Joshua Redfearn, aged 24, of Trueman Way, Minsthorpe, South Elmsall: With intent to cause harassment alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and failed to surrender to custody. Eighteen-month conditional discharge and £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kenny, aged 38, of Westfield Crescent, Ryhill, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for drink driving was in force. Jailed for eight weeks.

Libor Caco, aged, 47, of St Catherine Street, Wakefield: Breached the peace. Bound over in the sum of £50.

Katarzyna Witklowska, aged 28, of Dove Drive, Castleford: Assault by beating, damaged a Skoda Octavia to the value of £600 and damaged a mobile phone. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 12-month restraining order, £114 victim surcharge, £620 costs and £650 compensation.

Lee Davison, aged 39, of St Clements Court, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad