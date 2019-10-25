Thief jailed after stealing bank card and defrauding owner

A thief who stole a bank card and defrauded hundreds of pounds from its owner has been jailed.

Josh Dylan Walsh, of Pennine View, Upton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he stood trial after denying stealing the card from a female, and 16 counts of fraud with the card, gaining more than £665 in total across 16 transactions.

The 24-year-old was found guilty on all charges following the short trial.

The offences took place over a seven day period at the end of April and the beginning or May of this year.

Walsh was jailed for a total of 12 months, aggravated by the number of offences and that the victim was a young single mother.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against the woman.