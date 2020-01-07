Thief jailed weeks after having behaviour order imposed by court

A persistent thief who was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning her from Pontefract shops has been jailed for breaching the order just weeks later.

Poppy Mitchell, c/o North Close in Featherstone, was given a three-year CBO banning her from town centre shops in early December due to her persistent nuisance behaviour and several counts of shoplifting.

However, the 26-year-old was then caught stealing gift sets worth £60 from Boots in Beastfair just a few weeks later.

She appeared before magistrates and was jailed for six weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

She will face further jail terms if she is found in the town centre over the next three years.