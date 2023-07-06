The break-in happened overnight on Saturday, July 1 at Special Thought in the Seemore Shopping Centre.

Antony Sykes, who was running the shop on behalf of his mother-in-law, said: “Someone kicked the window, crawled into the shop using the gap and then stole a charity box, which was full, and tried to find cash in the back.

"They were in there for around 15 minutes in total.”

Do you recognise this man?

He said an internal door broken off hinges, the window will need to be replaced and the safe was broken but nothing was in it aside from change.

He said: “Maybe someone on a night out was opportunistic or planned it but they seemed to know where to go.

“The charity box was hidden away and then they went straight to the back without looking at anything else.

"We don't anticipate the money will be recovered but we want to stop it happening again.

“When businesses are struggling these costs and challenges make it harder for them to stay afloat. I hope the police can find him to prevent it happening to someone else.”

Earlier this year business owners in Wakefield city centre said burglary was ‘endemic’ in Wakefield city centre and called authorities to take action to protect commercial premises.

In March CCTV caught burglars smashing their way into a city restaurant for the fifth time within a year.

At that point at Gyros Bros, on Wood Street, was the 63rd offence of commercial burglary in the area in the previous six months.

That same month bronze plaques laid in tribute to some of Wakefield’s most famous sons and daughters were stolen and destroyed by thieves.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame-style plaques, two of which were dedicated to Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore, were installed by Chantry Bridge and the Hepworth gallery.

One of them was successfully removed by thieves and another was severely damaged in an attempt to steal it.

It has been speculated that they were taken to be weighed in for their value as metal or melted down.

