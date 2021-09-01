Thief stopped and detained by members of the public

The males had been spotted trying car door handles and taking valuables from a number of vehicles on Centurion Way, Rhodes Street and Moore Way in Castleford.

Members of the public challenged the male and detained him until officers arrived to arrest him.

Investigations are ongoing.

The male was stealing from parked cars (library pic)

A police spokesman said: "Please remember to remove all your valuables, however small, from view or place them in the boot when leaving your vehicles.

"Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.