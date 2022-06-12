Thief who stole five TVs worth nearly £2,000 from Asda is jailed

Asda at Trinity Walk.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, age 51, of Benjamin Sykes Way, Wakefield, admitted stealing five televisions worth £1,995 from Asda on Trinity Walk. He was jailed for six months because he was already on a community order for theft and told to pay £128 costs.

Steven Andrew Cairns, age 35, of Southfield Avenue, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, told to pay £350 compensation and given a five-year restraining order.

Jack Elliot Hudson, age 23, of Headlands Road, Pontefract, admitted stealing a TV worth £175 and was given a community order and told to pay £175 compensation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Bamford, age 55, of St Edmund’s Close, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 107 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £320 and told to pay £119 costs.

Bradley Darren Jones, age 23, of Rhodes Street, Castleford, admitted failing to attend an appointment to find out if he was addicted to drugs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Jack Alan Tarpey, age 32, of Blenheim Way, Castleford, admitted two counts of breaching a non-molestation order by sending abusive text messages. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a three-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Kai Gascoigne, age 22, of Miners Lane, Pontefract, admitted causing ABH to a male and was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £500 compensation and £180 costs.

Dale Stogden, age 46, of Lister Close, Featherstone, admitted stealing items worth £38 from B&M in Featherstone and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £38 compensation.

Kieran David Lyon, age 22, of Meadway, Streethouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Erika Sykes, age 37, of Priory Chase, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a nurse at Pinderfields, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £200 compensation.

John Nathan Bedford, age 28, of Lumley Street, Castleford, admitted burgling an off licence on Westfields, Castleford, and stealing cigarettes and petty cash worth £550. He also admitted stealing a pit bike worth £500 from Trinity Church Gate. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Darrel Anthony Milner, age 32, of Minden Close, Pontefract, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially aggravated. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

John Charles Turner, age 38, of Cannon Street, Castleford, admitted three counts of thefts from Costco in Leeds for items totalling nearly £1,900. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £570 compensation and £137.50 costs.

Kelsey Thompson, age 34, of Watling Road, Castleford, admitted criminal damage to a police van and was fined £40, told to pay £50 compensation and £119 costs.

Paul Stewart Teece, age 44, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted two breaches of a restraining order. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, age 35, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted assaulting a police officer, a security officer at the LGI and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Darren Lee Gilmore, age 50, of Temple View, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £167 from Asda in Leeds. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Luke Snowden, age 21, of Ledger Lane, Outwood, admitted stealing 16 bottles of spirits worth £380 from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield. He also admitted failing to provide a drugs test. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £190 compensation.

Sean Lowrey, age 25, of Daw Green Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted stealing gin worth £18 from Aldi in Castleford and assaulting a police officer. He also admitted stealing a hoodie from the Nike store in Castleford. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £98 compensation.

Charlotte Ann Magee, age 38, of no fixed address, admitted having a knife in public in Wakefield and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. She was jailed for 12 months and told to pay £156 costs.

Matthew Peter Machin, age 37, of Mackinnon Avenue, Normanton, admitted two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour that were found to be racially aggravated and two counts of assaulting police officers. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Danyal Banaras, age 20, of Tavora Street, Wakefield, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug limit for cannabis. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lawrence Turner, age 38, of Springfield Close, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 76 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £480 and told to pay £133 costs.

Sarah Louise Tait, age 39, of Manygates Park, Wakefield, admitted stealing wine from Sainsbury’s and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Rebecca Kathleen Pendle, age 41, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £50 and told to pay £34 costs.