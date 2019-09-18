Thieves dressed as workmen stole Yorkshire Stone from Chantry Bridge

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after Yorkshire Stone was stolen in the city.

Wakefield North West NPT would like to speak to anyone who has information about the theft of stone from Chantry Bridge, near Chantry Chapel which took place between 11am and 3pm on Friday, September 13.

Officers believesuspects dressed as workmen entered the site and took the stone. (Google)

Officers believe suspects dressed as workmen entered the site and took the stone.

A number of enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are advising residents to be way of anyone offering a quantity of Yorkshire stone for sale at low prices in suspicious circumstances.

Just last week an appeal was made by officers from Wakefield's East and South East NPT after Yorkshire stone was stolen froom the Grade I listed bridge at Ferrybridge for a second time.

SECOND theft of Yorkshire stone from bridge is a 'despicable act against every single person who lives within Ferrybridge'

Anyone who saw the stone being removed or has any information at all which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Wakefield North West NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13190474582.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.