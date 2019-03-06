Thieves steal four tandem bikes from volunteer group

A charity fears they will be unable to expand their work after thieves stole four tandems used by the group.

Open Country, a charity which works to improve disabled access to the countryside, uses the bikes as part of their Wakefield Tandem Club, which allows people with social or learning disabilities, and those who are blind, to enjoy cycling in the countryside.

Four of the charity’s eight tandems were stolen last Monday (February 25) evening.

David Shaftoe, the charity’s chief officer, said: “We had hoped that we’d be able to expand the Tandem Group and do more rides.”

The bikes are worth around £1,700 each, and are all less than 14 months old.

All of the bikes are blue Orbit Routier or Velocity tandems, and each is marked with a unique serial number.

Anyone with any information on the missing tandems is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 13190103707.