News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Thieves stole 20m of metal railway cable in Castleford and caused train signal chaos

Detectives investigating the theft of metal cable from a railway line in Castleford have released two CCTV images.
By James Carney
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, October 17, two men gained access to railway tracks in Ferry Fryston and removed 20 meters of metal cable.

As a result there was a loss of rail network power between Castleford and Milford Junction and complete signal failure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives believe the two men in the images released may have information which could help their investigation.

Most Popular
BTP would like to speak to these two menBTP would like to speak to these two men
BTP would like to speak to these two men

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy Broadbent, said: “Cable theft is against the law and can have a major impact on the wider rail network and is also extremely dangerous.

"Not only does it involve illegal trespassing on the rail network, but trains travel at high speed and often quietly, which means you will have little time to react and move to safety.”

Text BTP on 61016 or by call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300123015.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.