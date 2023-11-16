Thieves stole 20m of metal railway cable in Castleford and caused train signal chaos
At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, October 17, two men gained access to railway tracks in Ferry Fryston and removed 20 meters of metal cable.
As a result there was a loss of rail network power between Castleford and Milford Junction and complete signal failure.
Detectives believe the two men in the images released may have information which could help their investigation.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy Broadbent, said: “Cable theft is against the law and can have a major impact on the wider rail network and is also extremely dangerous.
"Not only does it involve illegal trespassing on the rail network, but trains travel at high speed and often quietly, which means you will have little time to react and move to safety.”
Text BTP on 61016 or by call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300123015.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.