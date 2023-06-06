'Think twice before sending pics' message from West Yorkshire Police after sextortion reports increase

Sextortion is a form of blackmail where people are persuaded into sending intimate images of themselves by someone they have had contact with on social media messaging or dating apps.

This may be someone they think they have started a relationship with online but never met in person.

It then involves threatening to publish sexual information, photos or videos of the victim without their consent unless they agree to pay money.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We’ve seen an increase in the number of people reporting incidents of sextortion to us.

“Criminals often target people through dating apps, on social media, or through messaging apps, webcams or pornography sites.

“They may use a fake identity to befriend people online and then be very persuasive in getting victims to send intimate images to them.

“But things take a sinister turn when they go on to threaten to send images to your family and friends if you don’t pay up.”

Sextortion can be committed by individuals but organised crime gangs are usually behind it.

The Force has issued some advice and officers are urging people to think twice before sending intimate images to people.

“Even if you feel you’ve built a relationship with them, firstly, I would urge anyone to think again before sending intimate images to them," added DS Jones.

"Is it someone you really know and someone you can trust?"

“Often we are finding that victims have never met the people they’ve sent the images to, but they feel they’re in a relationship with them.”

“Once they are subjected to the blackmail, people can sometimes be too embarrassed or ashamed to tell friends and family what’s happened.”

If you think you’ve fallen victim to sextortion, don’t panic, help and support is available.

Don’t pay.

Save the evidence: take screenshots.

Save messages and images.

Collect URL links to where the information is being shared online.

Report it to social media companies if communication happened on these channels. For example, Facebook or Instagram.

Report it to your internet service provider.

Block all communication with the person targeting you.