Third arrest over Wakefield street stabbing

A third person has been arrested following the stabbing near Wakefield city centre this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Lower York Street at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Three people have now been arrested.

On arrival officers found a seriously-injured male who had been stabbed.

He remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A man aged 19 and a female age 17 were arrested.

A 24-year-old has since been brought in for questioning on suspicion of affray and released pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Gaynor Hancock of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a serious incident at a busy time of the day in the centre of Wakefield.

"Our enquiries into what happened are ongoing and I would like to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting log 1569 of Monday, July 8.

“Information can also be passed to the force online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”