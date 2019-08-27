This is how much international steroid smuggler will have to pay after police intercepted drugs package at house in Yorkshire

A man jailed for smuggling anabolic steroids and human growth hormones into the UK has been ordered to hand over £46,302 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Jonathan Elliott was locked up in June this year after a court heard how he was caught with a drugs package worth more that £67,000.

Jonathan Elliot ordered to pay 46,000 over steroid and human growth hormone smuggling operation.

Elliott told police the package "would be enough to keep a cattle yard going for a year."

UK Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport intercepted the 45kg package addressed to Elliott at Marguerite Gardens, Upton, Pontefract.

It contained 300 bottles each containing 500 tablets of anabolic steroids worth a total of £22,500.

It also contained 149 human growth hormone ready made injections worth £44,700.



Elliott was arrested at Manchester Airport as he travelled back to the UK from Portugal on June 11, 2016.

Leeds Crown Court

Read more: 'Low life' burglar stole dead grandmother's ashes

Financial investigators found that just over £1m went through his bank accounts over a two-year period when he had no obvious source of income.

Elliott, of Whitworth Street, Manchester, was jailed for five years and three months after admitting money laundering, being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs and fraudulent evasion of import controls.

The 33-year-old was returned to Leeds Crown Court today to face a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said the overall benefit to Elliot from his offending was £262,412.

The total value of assets available to Elliott is £46,302.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC ordered that the lower figure be paid within three months or Elliott would face a further jail term.

Daniel Penman, for Elliott, said it had been agreed with police financial officers that Elliott would not face further action under the Proceeds of Crime Act if he began earning a legitimate income once he is released from custody.

Mr Penman said it was likely that further action would be taken to recover money from him if he ever won the lottery of "came in to a sizeable inheritance."

At the sentencing hearing in June, the prosecutor said Elliott initially denied being involved in smuggling the drugs.

He told police he had used steroids and had previously ordered over the internet for personal use.



Mr Walker said: "He denied ordering the package that had been stopped and stated that the amount “would be enough to keep a cattle yard going for a year”.



Police released Elliott under investigation and his finances were examined.

Read more: 'Sniggering' carjackers threatened woman with gun before crashing into tree



In September 2017 police seized and later sold two high value Mercedes cars belonging to Elliott.

Mr Walker said WhatsApp conversations in May and June 2016 found on Elliott's phone appeared to be between Elliott and a foreign supplier of steroids.



The court heard Lily was named as the manufacturer on the boxes seized by police.



Mr Walker said in one WhatsApp message on May 13 2016 Elliott said to his supplier: “Yea lilly can do about 1,000 units bro, so many waiting."



Mitigating, Katy Rafter said Elliott suffered from body dismorphia - where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.



Miss Rafter said Elliott was remorseful and no longer uses steroids.