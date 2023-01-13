Police were called to a field near Church Street, Ossett at about 10.08am today after a concerned member of the public found a bag containing potentially suspicious items.

Officers attended and following an assessment with fire services it was determined the items did not have any obvious use for criminality.

The police have not confirmed what was spotted inside the bag by the member of the public.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a field near Church Street, Ossett at about 10.08am today after a member of the public found a bag containing potentially suspicious items

"Officers attended and following assessment with fire services, it was determined the items did not have any obvious use for criminality.”

