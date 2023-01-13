This is why police were seen in a field in Ossett, Wakefield this morning
West Yorkshire Police and fire services crew were spotted in a field in Ossett earlier today after a member of the public found a bag containing “potentially suspicious items”.
Police were called to a field near Church Street, Ossett at about 10.08am today after a concerned member of the public found a bag containing potentially suspicious items.
Officers attended and following an assessment with fire services it was determined the items did not have any obvious use for criminality.
The police have not confirmed what was spotted inside the bag by the member of the public.
The items will be recovered for disposal by the emergency services.