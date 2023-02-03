West Yorkshire Police said that a burglary had been reported at the Star East Chinese takeaway on Wednesday, February 1.

It is thought to have occurred at around 1am and an undisclosed amount of money is said to have been stolen from the business on Peterson Road, near Marsh Way.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating following a burglary at The Star East Takeaway in Peterson Road, Wakefield.

"The incident was reported to have occurred at around 1am on Wednesday, February 1. A quantity of cash was taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230060781.