Three arrested after man receives serious head injury in Wakefield assault

Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Wakefield yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.58pm on Sunday, January 7, that a man had been assaulted on Manor Haigh Road.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.