Three arrested after man receives serious head injury in Wakefield assault
Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Wakefield yesterday afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.58pm on Sunday, January 7, that a man had been assaulted on Manor Haigh Road.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.