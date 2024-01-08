News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Three arrested after man receives serious head injury in Wakefield assault

Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Wakefield yesterday afternoon.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.58pm on Sunday, January 7, that a man had been assaulted on Manor Haigh Road.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.