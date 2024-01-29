Three Horseshoes: Police searching for mother of newborn baby found dead in toilets of Oulton pub
Emergency services were called to the Three Horseshoes in Oulton at around 4.45pm yesterday following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the pub toilets.
She was tragically confirmed dead by attending paramedics.
Detectives have launched a full investigation and are urging the girl’s mother to get in touch or seek medical help.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.
“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.
“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”