Three men charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm following Tingley incident

Three men have appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court in connection with an incident of disorder in Tingley.

Shaun McDermott, 35 of Tingley has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Richard Bathie, 52 of East Ardsley has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie, 18 of East Ardsley has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to danger life and possession of a bladed article.

All three men have been remanded in custody until Thursday, September 9.

The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred at around 6.15pm on Sunday, August 8, when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight on Batley Road.

It was also reported that a firearm had been discharged on Dunningley Lane.

Officers attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.